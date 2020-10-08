Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a messy week dominated by a debate-crashing FLY, Trump’s ‘Rona rage, “Lovecraft Country” unleashing tap dancin’ tethers, Tariq completing his evolution into Ghost St. Patrick Jr. on “Power Book,” the aftermath of Monique & Candiace’s wig-tattering catfight on “RHOP” and anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in society.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) featuring HelloBeautiful’s latest cover girl Dream Doll who continues to prove that she’s a Top 3 baddie in Baddieville.

“Deep down I’ve always known I was destined for big tingz. I just feel blessed to be where I am now but I am always striving for a bigger and more! I’m confident in my artistry and overall more present in life. I’m just thankful,” she said in the revealing interview.

At this point, 6 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream or stressing over the upcoming election in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Jordyn Woods, Bernice Burgos and Caresha delivering their usual care packages along with some fresh faces headlined by ink-kissed baddie Roxxane Montana.

We also caught up with Jayda fresh off her larger-than-life birthday weekend, super baddie Kiyomi (once again) and the untouchable Kayla Nicole so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.