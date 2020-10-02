Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a messy week dominated by Trump yelling at clouds then catching the ‘Rona, Nicki having her barbie bundle of joy, “Lovecraft Country” ascending beyond space and time, Method Man’s Shaolin sword-slangin’ on “Power Book II,” Monique & Candiace’s wig-tattering catfight on “RHOP” and anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in society.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Future’s baddest (and most successful) baby mama Joie Chavis as our special guest on her birthday week where she gifted us with premium thirst traps from her sun-kissed vacay at an undisclosed location.

Hendrix’s mom is celebrating her birthday with a large group of friends and seems to be defending herself after giving Future nods throughout the trip. In this video, the ladies organized a choreographed routine to Future’s music, sparking speculation over her friendship with the rapper in the comments.

At this point, 6 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses (Telfar!), donating to social justice movements, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream on Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max or fighting against the destruction of the post office in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Jordyn Woods, Bernice Burgos and Caresha delivering their usual care packages along with some fresh faces headlined by ink-kissed baddie Roxxane Montana.

We also caught up with Jayda fresh off her larger-than-life birthday weekend, super baddie Kiyomi (once again) and the untouchable Kayla Nicole so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.