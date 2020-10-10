Lesson Learned? Zonnique Describes T.I. As “More Sensitive” After Getting Backlash From Deyjah Comments

Zonnique recently sat down virtually with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed that A LOT has changed in the Harris household after T.I. almost jeopardized his relationship with then-17-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris.

Last year, the rapper made comments about the teen’s gynecologist visits, T.I. was flooded with criticism, with many calling the scandal “Hymengate.” Since then, T.I. has publicly apologized to Deyjah for the embarrassment and Zonnique has assured people he’s learned his lesson.

“He’s definitely just been learning with the girls on how to handle certain things and how to go about certain things when it comes to us. I feel like it’s a lot of stuff he didn’t realize when it comes to a young girl’s feelings. So I feel like now he’s a little bit more careful. He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely. … He’s more sensitive with everything.”

Zonnique says the moment was something that definitely “changed” their family dynamic for the better and continued,

“Their relationship has gotten better and they’ve both grown. … He’s not overbearing in certain situations. … He’s changed when it comes to Deyjah,” she says. “Their relationship is in a really good place, actually. It took a minute for them to get to this place, but I feel like they’re just doing really good.”

Good for The Harris family! Fans hope T.I. continues to be a good daddy to all of his daughters and sons, equally. The soon-to-be grandfather shared some photos from a recent daddy-daughter day with his baby girl Heiress. Heiress, takes after he mama a lot, loving to sing and perform for family.

In hindsight, what do you think T.I. has learned from the criticism over his comments he’s received?