Family Hustle: T.I. Is Getting Re-DRAGGED And CLEARED By Deyjah’s Mother For His Hymen Comments And Twitter ERUPTED

It’s been months since T.I. caught hell on the internet for thoroughly embarrassing and humiliating his daughter Deyjah by going on his podcast and talking about how he goes with her to the gynecologist to get her hymen checked to make sure she isn’t sexually active. It was bad and inexcusable back then. Now, it’s all resurfaced as T.I. and the family cope with it.

The big story, though, came from Deyjah’s mother, Ranniqua, who read T.I. for absolute FILTH for his actions. She checked him in a way the internet says Tiny should have.

In the end, Tip did apologize:

“I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility. I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn’t have been said.”

“I apologize to Deyjah. You know I love you. You know I’ve always gone above and beyond to do everything and anything possible to make you happy and keep you protected. However, I must now acknowledge the fact that you’ve now become a young lady. I understand that. Some lessons are harder than others, but the important thing is – make sure you get the lesson.”

Well that seems sincere.

That didn’t stop Twitter from BLASTING him still. Yikes. In the end, Ranniqua came out like a star.

YAASSSS DEYJAH'S MAMA!!!! GET HIM TO-GETHA!!! Damn shame it took his daughter's mother to educate him & not the woman in his life! Smh #FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/LqkOhjB9Uc — Miss BS♒ (@MissB_U_Tful) June 23, 2020

