Cardi B and Offset were all smiles at an Atlanta gentlemen’s club just a few hours before the “WAP” rapper leaked her own topless photo by accident on Instagram. The married couple, who seem to be working out their differences after Cardi B filed divorce papers, were making it rain together Monday night at Allure strip club. The festivities seem to be a continuation of Cardi B’s extravagant Las Vegas celebration from this past weekend.

Just last week, Cardi B was quoted saying that Offset wasn’t a bad person in a deleted tweet, but she does consider him a “dumb**.”

“He a dumb*** not a bad man…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

Guess Cardi B loves herself some Offset, despite the “dumb***” stamp.

Peep the photos of them making it rain together.

Offset has been working hard to get back into Cardi B’s good graces, gifting her a customized Rolls Royce for her 28th birthday with a matching baby seat for their daughter, Kulture. Last night, Cardi B shared a sneak peek at her Birkin collection, and Offset commented that he was responsible for 15 of them.

Must be nice!

Last night, Cardi B further explained to fans how she ended up innocently posting her X-rated photo for the world to see. The rapper claims she was taking a selfie in bed to show Offset that she thought her lip was swollen. By accident, Cardi hit the button to post the photo, so in a panic, she shut her phone off not realizing the photo published as it was “loading.”

By the time Cardi B turned her phone back on, the topless photo had been up already for several minutes.

Hit play on the video to hear her explain.

Yikes! Next time Cardi B will know to place her phone in airplane mode to stop the picture from publishing, hopefully.

What do you think of Cardi B’s photo faux pas?