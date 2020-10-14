Bossip Video

David Adefeso caught wind of Toni Braxton’s super shady social media posts and he’s issuing a response. As previously reported the living legend songstress is none too pleased with her little sister’s ex and labeled him a “weasel” and a “ferret” while imploring him to “not include her children in his shenanigans.”

Now David’s speaking out via his rep.

MadameNoire reports that David’s rep said in an effort to serve Toni’s sis Tamar with a restraining order, police contacted Toni in the hopes of tracking her down. This was reportedly against David’s will. David reportedly wanted authorities to focus on Vincent Herbert‘s location where he believed Tamar to be staying but a detective contacted the Grammy winner anyway hence her frustrated posts about David.

“His representative says that Adefeso did everything he could to keep Toni from being involved and even told her he didn’t intend to make her a part of the matter,” reports MadameNoire.

David’s rep has released a statement on the matter saying;

“David wishes the Braxton family nothing but the best and has moved on from this ordeal stronger,” the rep stated. “He’s focused on justice for Nigeria (#Sars) and releasing his app, Sootchy, that will address wealth disparity and help reduce educational debt within minority communities.”

Meanwhile, Tamar Braxton is surprisingly defending her ex despite her claims that he threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide during a violent incident in his car.

The singer spoke out via an audio tweet where she thanked her family for having her back but stopped short of condemning her ex. According to Tamar, David was an “amazing partner” and wasn’t a “clout chaser”, a claim made constantly by fans.

“I really appreciate my family all of a sudden speaking up for me,” she said in an audio message shared to her Twitter account. “I do appreciate that.” “I do feel compelled to say it wasn’t a terrible relationship,” she said. “David was an amazing partner to me. He was an amazing stepdad to Logan. He wasn’t a clout chaser, he wasn’t trying to be on TV. He did everything on TV and showed up for me because I asked him to.”

She denied however that she was reconciling with him and said they haven’t been in touch since August 30th. She ended her audio tweets saying that she needs time to heal.

“I would just really like to heal privately and be able to tell my story when I feel the need to tell my story,” she added.

Listen to Tamar speak on her ex David Adefeso below.

