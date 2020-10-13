Bossip Video

The Braxton family is still none too pleased with Tamar Braxton’s ex.

As previously reported Tamar and David Adefeso are going through a messy breakup that includes allegations that David threatened to kill Tamar in a “murder-suicide.” David countered however that he was the victim and Tamar assaulted him and caused $30,000 worth of damage to his car.

Now, it looks Tamar’s family is speaking out against David including her big sis Toni Braxton.

Toni took to social media (Instagram AND Twitter) to blast David for “speaking on her kids.”

“David, You weasel … you Ferret…You are beyond contempt. Once again DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family alone!”

Towanda Braxton also commented on her big sis Toni’s post and wrote; “He’s soooooo wack….such a loser boy!!”

Towanda expounded on the family’s issues with David via Instagram Live.

“Yes Toni’s okay,” said Towanda. “She’s just really pissed off at David as we all are. We don’t appreciate or agree or condone the way that he’s handling the situation. It’s even deeper than you guys can even imagine… For Toni to even say something and to post it on social media, cause you know she never does anything like that, you know he’s gone way too far.”

Their younger sister Tamar however isn’t exactly here for the shade.

“Nobody wins when the family feuds,” tweeted the songstress.

There’s unfortunately probably more drama to come between the Braxtons and David. The new season of “Braxton Family Values” premieres Thursday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv.