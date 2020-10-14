Bossip Video

TV longest-running show is bringing the pure political comedy this election season!

The Simpsons are weighing in on the upcoming election that is set to take place in just 20 days on November 3, 2020.

Matt Groening’s series has never shied away from making statements about where they stand on the political spectrum so it would be very off-brand for them to swallow their tongues now. In fact, they predicted the confluence of clusterf**ky circumstances that we’re living in right this very moment.

Recently, America’s favorite animated family ran down 50 reasons why Donald Trump should NOT be re-elected to the White House. On top of the library of other reasons, these are fantastic and bring just a *little* levity to an otherwise deadly serious subject. If you’re like us, you’re anxious, angry, and more than a tad overwhelmed with everything going on. In many places, early voting has already begun but we seriously just want the election to be over already so we can move on with whatever we have left of our lives regardless of who wins.

2020 has been pretty scary, which makes the show’s upcoming “Treehouse of Horror” episode fitting for the series’ annual Halloween special which is set to air on Sunday, Oct.18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The clip shows a hesitant Homer Simpson rushing to fill out his ballot.

“I know who I want for all the judges and propositions, but president – that’s a stumper. Can I write in Judge Judy?” he asks.

Before filling in his ballot, a mask-wearing Lisa Simpson steps into her indecisive father’s voting booth, hoping to inform his decision for the president. A scroll of horrible events that occurred throughout Trump’s presidency begins to scroll down the screen as Homer reflects on the wild year that is 2020.

We have a feeling that nothing will happen quickly, even on election night. That said, allow the Simpsons to make a case for why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are clearly a better choice for President and Vice President respectively.