Last night’s sorta kinda star-studded Billboard Music Awards show was an enjoyable little spectacle packed with performances by BTS, Brandy, Doja Cat, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, En Vogue, Garth Brooks and Alicia Keys, who channeled Pink Friday-era Nicki Minaj during her now-viral performance of “Love Looks Better” off her new “ALICIA” album.

In a baffling awards show moment, Alicia strolled out in a sparkly bodysuit and gaudy wig with bodacious bangs for a performance overshadowed by valid Nicki Minaj comparisons that gave the Barb army a good cackle while fueling endless memes across Stan Twitter.

Y’all talking about the wig, I’m talking about the BODY! ALICIA KEYS ATE. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/UheCsZ1VxQ — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 15, 2020

Keys, who recently released her 7th album, teased her “new” look ahead of the performance that came off as a cosplay tribute to Nicki rather than a new beginning for a beloved artist past her prime.

“I just feel like I have gotten to know myself much better than I ever did before,” she revealed in an interview with NPR. “We all have many sides to us, and I think in a lot of ways we get used to only showing a particular side, or one version. And I’ve been really personally interested in going even deeper than that — and getting to know the parts that I’m not comfortable connecting with as readily as the parts that I am.”

As of right now, we haven’t seen her respond to the Nicki comparisons, but yesterday before she hit the stage, Alicia sent out a little message via Instagram for fans to share her inspiration behind the “new look.”

Alicia Keys has won a few of her own Billboard Music Awards in the past, receiving nine awards throughout her career. Keys rose to fame in 2001 following the success of her debut chart-topping album Songs In A Minor which featured R&B classics like “Fallin” and “A Woman’s Worth.”

How did you feel about Alicia’s sparkly BBMA performance? Do you think she meant to dress exactly like 2010 Nicki Minaj? Tell us in the comments and peep the hilarious Twitter reactions on the flip.