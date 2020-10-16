WELP, Nicki is officially the mother of a son after years of calling b*tches her son in an adorable plot twist that sent the internet spiraling into swoon-livion.

The “Chun-Li” rapper welcomed her precious bundle of joy with oft-dragged husband Kenneth Petty in a pleasantly surprising event that kicked off October with a bang.

This comes weeks after her color-splashed pregnancy announcement on Instagram that she followed up with a post thanking her famous friends for their support.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Speculation over the married star’s pregnancy started with tweets about cravings and continued when fans noticed a slight baby bulge in her “Trollz” video with Tekashi.

Last year, Nicki announced her marriage to questionable childhood friend Kenneth Petty in a Twitter-shattering moment that set the tone for the couple’s pregnancy plans.

If you recall, she “retired” last year to “start a family” before not-very-shockingly dropping new music days later.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she tweeted at the time.

She eventually got back into music and married her boo Kenneth Petty. Reports reveal that Kenneth was right alongside Nicki when she gave birth.

Were you expected her to have a boy? Do you think he has a regular or celebrity baby name (like Apple)? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest tweets from her gender WE on the flip.