If you’re even remotely familiar with Fetty Wap beyond his music, you know one of the most important thing to him is his family. This past week, Fetty lost a key piece to his family in his brother, Twyshon Depew.

On October 15, police in Patterson, New Jersey responded to a shooting incident around 9 p.m. By 11, Fetty’s brother was pronounced dead at the hospital. Fetty Wap has taken to social media to pay tribute to his brother and blame himself for his passing.

“I love you Twy …Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought out the sun today ima pour sum up for you today.” Fetty Wap posted on his Instagram story before posting a picture of the two. “I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P 💔🕊… I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that shit never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil

bro like wtf

In all of his interviews, Fetty has pointed out he doesn’t have much family–but the family he does have means the world to him, so this is hitting him extra heavy. Prayers are with Fetty and his entire family during this time.