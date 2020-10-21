Bossip Video

When Niecy Nash surprised the world by revealing that she married Jessica Betts, the actress definitely received a great deal of support. Still, there are always going to be critics, and there are some fans who aren’t crazy about her new relationship.

Recently, when one fan asked the actress if she’s noticed whether or not she’s lost fans after coming out, Nash responded, simply saying any former fans who stopped supporting her because of who she loves were never truly there for her to begin with.

“If I lost a fan because of who I love then that wasn’t a real fan,” she commented. “Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy nominated, award winning actress. I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head.” She continued, “Soooo idk? All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit. Can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see! Matter of fact the haters can stay tuned as well.”

Nash got married to Jessica Betts in August, but recently revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that she knew her wife was something special after hearing her song, “Catch Me” years back.