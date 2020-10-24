Bossip Video

Jennifer Anniston wants to make sure the 35 million people who follow her on Instagram know how important it is to vote.

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to announce she has joined the 50 million-plus Americans who have already cast their vote. She did so by posting a photo of herself dropping off her ballot in West Hollywood, including a long, detailed caption about the importance of voting in the 2020 election. She also made sure to clarify that she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, letting her fans know her exact reasoning.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever,” the Friends star revealed in her caption. “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died,” she continued. “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).”

At the end of her post, Anniston made sure to let potential voters know that making their vote count is important, so making a joke out of their choice simply isn’t funny.

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it,” she said very blatantly. “Please be responsible.”

Hopefully, people take her advice and cast a vote that goes toward the chance we desperately need right now.