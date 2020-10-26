Bossip Video

This morning, Complex Network’s Sneaker Shopping had a very special guest: Senator and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. While many are shocked at this collaboration, the execution was flawless. Kamala talked about her fashion sense growing up and told a story about when she attended Howard University, on Fridays when everyone dressed down her and her girls dressed up. After that, Joe La Puma and Kamala got straight into the questions that matter. While discussing small businesses, Kamala showcased people like James Whitner. James owns the sneaker store they are filming at, Social Status, as well as A Ma Maniere in Atlanta, and several others.

“They are part of the life blood of their communities. They’re part of the economic life blood of their communities, she said. “The small business owners in our communities are also civic leaders. They hire locally, they mentor the local kids. And they have suffered the greatest in this pandemic. Which shows again what we need to do to support our small and minority owned business.”

James was able to bring together Kamala’s viral Chuck Taylor moment and her appearance in-store with special edition Chuck Taylors, perfectly crafted with Kamala in mind. Kamala admits to having a love for Chucks and opened up about the sneaker.

“I love my Chucks… I think it’s a statement about who we really are,” Harris continued. “Everybody’s got their inner Chuck look. I think it has to do with the fact that we all want to go back to some basic stuff about who we are as a country. Whatever your background, whatever language your grandmother spoke, we all at some point or another had our Chucks.”

You can watch her talk more about fashion and the importance of voting below.