Tamar Braxton Tells Tamron Hall She’d Considered Suicide Before And Says Ex David Adefeso Was Her Best Friend! [VIDEO]

On the Wednesday, October 28 edition of “Tamron Hall,” singer and television personality Tamar Braxton breaks her silence for the first time about the headlines surrounding the attempted suicide and alleged physical abuse, she shares her desire to repair her relationship with her sisters, and reveals her personal and ongoing struggles with mental health. In July 2020, fans around the world were shocked and saddened when news spread that Braxton had been rushed to the hospital following an alleged suicide attempt. Then last month, Tamar’s former fiancé David Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Braxton due to claims of domestic violence. We have a clip from the episode where Tamar reveals she struggled with suicidal ideation in the past and is now in therapy on a daily basis.

Watch it below:

youtube.com/watch?v=FvOWu0fD_6U&feature=youtu.be

We’re so glad that Tamar is in therapy and getting the helps she needs to thrive in spite of her history of depression and anxiety.

Hit the flip to hear what Tamar has to say about David’s allegations that she abused him.