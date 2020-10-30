Bossip Video

Earlier this week, NBC’s streaming service Peacock gave us our first in-depth look at their Saved By The Bell reboot. The trailer looked pretty good and previous skeptics couldn’t help but be in intrigued. The reboot essentially looks like the perfect mix between the older generation and a completely new generation.

While the majority of the old cast returned for the trailer, including Zack, Kelly, Jesse, and Slater, two faces that were noticeably absent were Lisa Turtle and Samuel Powers. Dustin Diamond was also missing from the cast, but he has had a lot of legal trouble surrounding him, so it wasn’t surprising that he isn’t on the show.

In true Lisa Turtle fashion, a little after the trailer was released, it was announced that Lark Voorhies would be returning for a surprise role in the show. As the only person of color from the original series, that brought so many more eyes to the show, as we’re all happy to see her return. There’s no word on what role she will be playing as the older version of her former character, but we can see from the first look that Lisa Turtle’s childhood dream of becoming a designer has come to fruition.

Take a first look at Lisa Turtle in the Peacock reboot below.

Voorhies’ iconic role as Lisa Turtle has been a fan favorite since the show’s inception in 1988. She was present throughout its various series up until 1993 when she appeared on Saved by the Bell: The New Class for one episode.

During an interview with Dr. Oz back in February, the actress revealed that when talks of the reboot initially surfaced, she almost wasn’t asked to return for the reunion. She mentioned that the decision was due in part to her battle with Schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that mimics signs of schizophrenia, mood swings, and delusional behavior.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” Lark explained. “Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

Well, we’re happy to hear that Lark is resting up and recovering for her big Saved By The Bell come back. The show wouldn’t be the same without her, don’t you think?