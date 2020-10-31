Bossip Video

While Saweetie things every girl deserves a Birkin bag from her man, she doesn’t think people should take her words so literally.

The rapper’s comments about her boyfriend’s affinity for gifting her Birkin bags caused quite the stir last week while promoting her new song with Jhené Aiko, “Back to the Streets.” Saweetie was on Instagram Live with her boo, Quavo, when she offered some relationship advice for her female followers that ended up sending the internet into a frenzy.

“If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n**** back to the streets, OK?” Saweetie said.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to criticize her over the comment, saying that she’s setting unrealistic relationships standards and expectations. With Hermès Birkin bags costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, for most people, the idea simply isn’t attainable.

Following the backlash, Saweetie addressed her comments during a recent interview on Power 106 Los Angeles.

“Well, you know, one thing that people have to realize is I’m an entertainer and I come to entertain,” the rapper said. “So that was an entertaining comment. Like Jay-Z says at the end of ‘Ignorant Shit,’ he goes, ‘It’s only entertainment,’ and then he does this little evil laugh.”

“I was having a good time, promoting ‘Back to the Streets.’ And, you know, I’m popping my s**t for my girls. But I feel like a Birkin symbolizes a gift of value,” she explained. The California native then went on to explain how material items represent value within a relationship.

“But what comes along with being valued?” Saweetie continued. “It comes with a healthy relationship. It comes with communication. It comes with getting gifts. It comes with being spoiled, because at the end of the day, we create life … Women are magical creatures and we deserve to be treated like a queen. So that’s what I meant by that statement … A Birkin is symbolic. Get her a purse, get her some jewelry—of course, according to your tax bracket. I don’t want you to clean out your savings to try to keep up with social media or society … It was a quick comment that represents how I feel women should be treated, which is showered with gifts, OK?

