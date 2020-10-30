Bossip Video

Recently, Ciara hosted a very special episode of her Apple Music radio show, Level Up Radio. For episode 7, she decided to devote her platform to discussing the importance of voting, as the election is less than a week away and the pressure is on.

This election is by far the most important election in American history. Right now, the United States has almost eclipsed the total votes in the 2016 election simply from early voting–but we can still use the help of celebs and their platforms to spread the word more.

The guests for Episode 7 consists of all of Ciara’s favorite artists. Her star-studded line-up includes Chance The Rapper, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Rowland, Saweetie, Christian Combs, Tasha Cobbs, and La La Anthony. Each guest breaks down what voting means to them and why it’s urgent to exercise their right to do so.

Chance the Rapper: I vote because for one, I think you have to be involved if you have the capacity to in the election process and the governance process of America. I think that’s just a responsibility that you have, whether you want to fulfill it or not. This is probably the most important election of our lives, and because my parents and my grandparents are people that are 102 years old ar out standing in lines in the cold trying to vote, that I should take my young a–down there and vote, too.

Listen here.

Check out the next page to see why voting is special to everyone involved and why its urgent for YOU to vote.