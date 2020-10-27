Everyone’s picking sides in the never-ending debate over ultra luxury Hermès Birkin bags that continue to dominate social media where regular-shmegular people are often inspired or turned off by zillionaire celebs who flex their wealth on the regular.

One unlikely cause of Birkin hysteria is Drake who revealed that he’s been collecting the luxury handbags for his future wife in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview.

A few months later, messy celebs like Lil Yachty chimed in on “fake” Birkins while others like Lil Baby, Quavo and $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns lavished their baes with the bags in spectacular flexes that sparked even more debate.

Most recently, Cardi, who has a mountain of Birkins, clapped back at the anti-Black comments stemming from debates over Black folks cheapening the value of luxury items.

“I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermès store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermès Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermès store,” she said in a video on Instagram.”

The “WAP” rapper continued:

“Let me tell you something: if you’re a regular girl you don’t gotta break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin don’t make you. A n—– don’t give a f— if you have a Birkin or Aldo purse.”

How do you feel about celebs blowing hundreds of thoughts? Should they be during a pandemic? Tell us in the comments and peep our gallery of wealthy celebs flexing their Birkins on the flip.