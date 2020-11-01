Halloween 2020 still managed to be a fun-filled spook fest filled with super creative costumes, nostalgic pop culture moments and recreations of viral internet moments that sparked all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

Some of our celeb faves and creative regular-shmegulars didn’t let a lil pandemic stop them from enjoying the annual dress-up spectacular that’s always a spooky good time.

At one point it was tight race between Saweetie and Ciara for the best costume(s) until plus-sized supermodel Tabria Majors came thru and snatched everyone’s edges with quite possibly the greatest Beyoncé tribute ever.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here! I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” she posted on her socials. “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

One celeb who probably didn’t participate, though, is Tracee-Ellis Ross who has a notorious disdain for Halloween.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she revealed how she feels about Halloween that’s 2 days before her birthday and recalled feeling annoyed about having to get dressed up all the time to celebrate both occasions.

So now, years later, she hates the day even though her mother, Diana Ross, told her to not use the word, “hate,” which hasn’t stopped her from really not liking the holiday.

Who won Halloween 2020? If not Tabria then who? Tell us in the comments and peep the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of 2020 on the flip.