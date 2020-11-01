Bossip Video

The Haunting Of Hopewell Hosted By Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Lori Harvey And Lala Anthony

Teyana Taylor and her hubby Iman Shumpert held a private celeb-filled bash for Halloween 2020. The Shumpert’s’ “The Haunting Of Hopewell” Boo! Bash was apparently a semi-small gathering that brought out the likes of Lori Harvey who paid homage to Kate Moss’s “Playmate of The Year.”

Teyana was also latexed down in her Catwoman costume.

Playmate Of The Year 🐰✨

A bunny-eared Lala Anthony who usually co-hosts an EPIC Haloween Party in NYC was seemingly a Playboy bunny as well.

Other attendees included Young M.A. who wore a Dipset inspired costume…

Dipset! Dripset! 🩸

Offset whose “The Mask” inspired green prosthetic face was absolutely “smoking”…

ITS SMOKING !!!

and T.I. and Tiny who dressed as…August Alsina and Jada Pinkett??? Their costumes are still a bit unclear.

Stylist EJ King dressed as Batman nemesis The Riddler alongside a sexy pirate costumed Karen Civil.

While Karlie Redd went as Wonder Woman.

The hosts for the evening, Teyana and Iman, also did a couple’s costume; Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier’s Blankman and Other Guy.

Teyana and Iman are known for going hard for Halloween.

Last year the couple dressed their daughter Junie as a SourPatch Kid “FIRST THEY’RE SOUR… THEN THEY’RE SWEET…SOUR… SWEET…GONE,” they captioned a pic of Junie decked out in a red Tristan Blake created costume.

It’s unclear what costume the cutie wore this year.

 

What do YOU think about Teyana and Iman’s Halloween 2020 party???

