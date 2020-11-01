Pandemic, schmandemic!
Teyana Taylor and her hubby Iman Shumpert held a private celeb-filled bash for Halloween 2020. The Shumpert’s’ “The Haunting Of Hopewell” Boo! Bash was apparently a semi-small gathering that brought out the likes of Lori Harvey who paid homage to Kate Moss’s “Playmate of The Year.”
Teyana was also latexed down in her Catwoman costume.
A bunny-eared Lala Anthony who usually co-hosts an EPIC Haloween Party in NYC was seemingly a Playboy bunny as well.
Other attendees included Young M.A. who wore a Dipset inspired costume…
Offset whose “The Mask” inspired green prosthetic face was absolutely “smoking”…
and T.I. and Tiny who dressed as…August Alsina and Jada Pinkett??? Their costumes are still a bit unclear.
Stylist EJ King dressed as Batman nemesis The Riddler alongside a sexy pirate costumed Karen Civil.
While Karlie Redd went as Wonder Woman.
The hosts for the evening, Teyana and Iman, also did a couple’s costume; Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier’s Blankman and Other Guy.
Teyana and Iman are known for going hard for Halloween.
Last year the couple dressed their daughter Junie as a SourPatch Kid “FIRST THEY’RE SOUR… THEN THEY’RE SWEET…SOUR… SWEET…GONE,” they captioned a pic of Junie decked out in a red Tristan Blake created costume.
It’s unclear what costume the cutie wore this year.
What do YOU think about Teyana and Iman’s Halloween 2020 party???
