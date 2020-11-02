Bossip Video

MAGAs are absolutely the dumbest people in America. Bar none.

Donald Trump’s basket of deplorables lived up to their Hillary Clinton-granted names this past weekend as they exercised their rights to be stupid and dangerous as they want to be. Dozens of vehicles banded together in San Antonio, Texas in an effort to intimidate passengers aboard a Biden/Harris campaign bus that was making its way out of town. Neither the former Vice President nor Senator Kamala Harris was aboard at the time but as with all things Trump-related, this lil’ stunt was all about marketing. You know these weak-a$$ bootlickers need to “prove” that they are “big and bad” just like their leader.

During their gas-burning b!t¢h fit, one motorist thought it proper to try to run another car off the road and put the rest of the kiss-a$$ caravan at risk of a major accident. Peep the viral video below that has been circulating social media.

Vanilla ISIS Terrorists aka Trump MAGA. Tuesday we take our Country back from Trump terrorism. pic.twitter.com/LI8ZYSd4cD — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 31, 2020

The ISIS comparisons didn’t stop there, some likened this show-of-force to a literal ISIS parade.

It is time to recognize that we need to stop #TrumpTerroism pic.twitter.com/07U5ZNcnWP — JM (@john_martinez08) November 1, 2020

Per usual, 53% of white women’s president didn’t see anything wrong with what happened. He loved it so much he tweeted, “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Per usual, Donald Trump is a moron. If haven’t already, go vote tomorrow!