Chrissy Teigen is making sure her late son, Jack, is always a part of the family.
On Halloween, Teigen posted a photo revealing a touching tribute to her and husband John Legend’s son, whom they lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The cookbook author shared a photograph of the couple holding hands, revealing a new tattoo on her wrist, which features Jack’s name written in cursive.
The new ink is located just above another tattoo Chrissy got in honor of her entire family, which reads “John – Luna – Miles,” a nod to her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles. Legend has a matching tattoo featuring the names, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.”
Last week, Teigen returned to social media following a short break after her tragic pregnancy loss, writing a heartbreaking essay about the difficult experience.
“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness,” Teigen wrote in her essay. “Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again.”
“Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see,” she continued. “People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.”
