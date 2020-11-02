Bossip Video

Remember when we told you about Keiajah Gabbrell Brooks? She’s the young woman who burned up social media timelines in a viral video of her absolutely annihilating the local Board of Police Commissioners that she says is racist.

“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable,” said Keiajah. “I’m not asking y’all for anything because y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments. So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.”

Since her video’s racked up hundreds of thousands of views, Keiajah’s alleging that she’s been experiencing harassment by the local police department. On her Instagram, she shared that she’s seemingly being followed by the police who she believes tapped her phone.

She also shared a startling thread theorizing how the police will eventually kill her and use a Black man, car accident, or white supremacist as a scapegoat to do it.

“They will hire a black man to shoot me randomly. It will be the greatest irony. He will have no ties to me or KCPD. They will claim it was a sporadic act of violence.”

She also pointed out that she thinks the police will try to say they “feared for their lives” over her radical views hence why they had to kill her in cold blood.

Keiajah’s thread has grabbed the attention of people who pointed out that a number of Ferguson, Missouri activists died under mysterious circumstances.

Luckily, she recently announced that she has security provided by the NFAC or the “Not F****g Around Coalition” of armed black militia members.

Stay safe! We hope everyone close to Keiajah keeps eyes and ears on her!