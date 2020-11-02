Bossip Video

This summer, when Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, only four people were thought to have witnessed the altercation. Those four people were Tory Lanez, Megan, Tory’s Security, and Meg’s best friend, Kelsey Nicole.

Since that night, we’ve only heard one side of the story (outside of some music) which is Meg’s. Thee Stallion has also explicitly named Tory as the shooter and shared her injuries with social media to stop keyboard warriors from all the speculation surrounding that terrible night.

Following the incident, Tory took a long hiatus before returning with his album that barely touched on the topic but somehow was filled with Meg’s praises and expressions of his love for her. He even tried to clear his name again last month, rambling in a long Instagram live video about how he would never try to disrespect the “Hot Girl” rapper.

“… It’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” Tory exclaimed. “No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

The comments came days after Thee Stallion penned her powerful essay for the New York Times detailing her harrowing experience during the shooting, and calling for the protection of all Black women across the globe.

Now, it seems like Meg’s friend/ex-friend Kelsey is ready to speak up and tell her side of the story, according to her recent thoughts via Instagram live.

“Obviously I don’t have a team behind me, it’s just me. It’s just Kelsey Nicole,” she said. “They got teams, they got Roc Nation. I don’t know who Tory got, but he got a team. Clearly, these are two celebrities so if I speak out different s*** of course, they’re going to spin the stories.”

Nicole also said she is thinking of doing an interview to clear up all of the “misconceptions” behind what happened on that night in the Hollywood Hills.

“… this is really just the beginning. It’s still court dates going on. So this is really something that… I don’t feel like I have to come on here and just tell y’all right away. I don’t owe nobody nothing. But what I will do, I will be clearing my name. I will be, you know, killing some of them rumors. Most of them damn rumors.”

You can watch the entire Instagram live below.