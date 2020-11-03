Bossip Video

Roddy Ricch is the undisputed best new artist in recent times.

Commercially, everything he touches will stay at the top of the Billboard Top 10 for multiple weeks and his track, “The Box” had a run that almost touched Lil Nas X and his hit, “Old Town Road.” The wild part is that Roddy Ricch is barely even getting started.

The “High Fashion” rapper is selective about each person he works with and always stays out of the mix. For the LA native, less is more and he navigates like he has been planning this moment for a long time, so he’s ready to take advantage–Something his close friend, Nipsey Hussle, believed he could do way before the rest of us knew who he was.

Nipsey believed in Ricch’s vision and his ability way before he reached fame and was a mentor of sorts. The pair even went on to win a Grammy together for their track, “Racks In The Middle.” To honor his late friend, Roddy has copped a new, massive piece to remember the great Nipsey Hussle.

“This chain keeps with the trend of immortalizing a lost one through a circle picture pendant. But like his approach to music, Roddy doesn’t stick to trends, he adds to them. So instead of the typical ring of diamonds surrounding the picture, Roddy’s portrait of Nip is protected by an iced-out crown of thorns.” –Complex

The chain is beautiful and perfectly crafted by Eilantte. Take a look at the piece below.

Last year, Ricch paid another small tribute to the “Dedication” rapper by getting a matching face tattoo of the words “Prolific” inked on his temple, just like Nipsey.

In an interview on Big Boy Radio in 2019, Ricch shared just how the Marathon Man had influenced his music career and life. Roddy revealed that Hussle was the only rapper on the west coast to give him a co-sign.

Check out the full interview below!