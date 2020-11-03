Bossip Video

Following her forced departure from Dancing with the Stars, Jeannie Mai is updating concerned fans on her condition from the hospital.

News broke on Monday that Mai was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Now, she’s letting fans know how she’s doing following a whirlwind 24 hours.

“I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery,” The Real host wrote under a picture of herself in the hospital. “I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days.” Jeannie continued, “Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can’t lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way. Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I’ve gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up. Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!!” https://www.instagram.com/p/CHG3JUkhcZz/?igshid=ggv2jj46ox1r

During Monday night’s episode of DWTS, Mai shared a heartfelt video and message for concerned fans about her condition. “I’m absolutely devastated that my journey on Dancing with the Stars has to end this way,” she expressed to viewers while sitting in her hospital bed.

“I’m just so thankful I had the experience on Dancing with the Stars. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life, so thank you so much and I love you guys.”

A medical staff member mentioned that if Jeannie hadn’t come in any sooner, that her throat would have closed up completely.

In the comment section, the star received a bunch of well-wishes from fellow celebs, including her DWTS partner Brandon Armstrong, her fellow Dancing celebs, and her co-hosts from The Real.

Get well soon, Jeannie!