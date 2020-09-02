Will You Be Watching?! Nelly, Jeannie Mai, Carole Baskin & More To Take The Stage For Tyra Banks-Hosted ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars is gearing up to be one of the most entertaining groups of celebs we’ve ever seen hit the dance floor.

The long-running competition series just announced the full list of who will be competing this year. Each of the 15 famous faces will be paired up with their very own pro who will help them along their DWTS journey.

All of the same judges will be joining the panel this time around, though there is a big change when it comes to the show’s hosting duties. As was announced a few weeks ago, Tyra Banks is on the job, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The America’s Next Top Model creator is the first Black female host, and the first solo host, in franchise history.

The cast for this season includes a lot of familiar faces, including three-time Grammy Award winner Nelly, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, The Real host Jeannie Mai, and basketball star Charles Oakley. One of the most surprising additions to the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars is Carole Baskin; The 51-year-old Tiger King star will be competing for her chance at winning the sought-after Mirror Ball trophy.

Other celebrities on the lineup include retired NFL star Vernon Davis, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, actor Jesse Metcalfe, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, actresses Justina Machado and Anne Heche, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Bulldogs Cheer Team coach Monica Aldama.

The upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars premieres on September 14.