Jordyn Woods Shares Highlights From South Of The Border Baecation With Baller Boo Thang Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods recently took to YouTube to share her birthday week highlights, including her trip with newly confirmed pro basketball beau Karl-Anthony Towns.

Y’all already know, Jordyn went all in for her Jordan year celebrations. She showed off her lavish presents from Karl-Anthony on the gram, and even shared some of the highlights from her party, which included a yachting expedition where all her friends donned Jordan jerseys.

Check out Jordyn’s birthday week vlog below:

Jordyn shared her vacation workout as part of her vlog

Things definitely got a little wild

