Even though she faced some serious backlash once she was announced as the next 007, Lashana Lynch didn’t let it get to her.

The British-born actress–who plays 007 in the 2021 film, No Time to Die–decided to brush off all of the negative comments she received when her role in the film was announced. She told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she realized the criticism would be the same had any other black actress taken on the task of being the first female to play 007.

“I am one Black woman — if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” Lynch explained. “I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

The 32-year-old went on to say that she coped with the backlash by staying off of social media for a week, meditating, and only seeing people in her family. The actress, whose character Nomi inherits the 007 title from James Bond in the upcoming film, said that she feels “grateful” that she gets to “challenge those narratives.”

“We’re moving away from toxic masculinity, and that’s happening because women are being open, demanding and vocal, and calling out misbehavior as soon as we see it,” she said.

Clearly, Lashana has more important things to worry about, like just how iconic her role in the film really is. Back in February, she said of her ground-breaking role, “It is an honor to be able to proudly fly our big Jamaican flag up in MI6 as a 00 agent.”

In my ballet lessons, all the girls were white and blonde and, with my cainrows and beads with the foil shining at the tip, I stretched my neck to stand as tall as I was taught to at home. The old, white teacher never gave me the attention everyone else received, which I found odd; even at that age. I knew my worth, because it was instilled in me. But this woman was blind to it. Having good posture in ballet class meant erasing my big backside, which is impossible. She never believed I could stand tall, because to her my backside was in the way of becoming great. The teacher gave up on me. And as soon as I felt that, I told my parents I won’t be going back to the place that didn’t like my backside. Around the same time, I’d found myself spending way too much time sitting in my parents friends bathroom. She had all the Black magazines in there with Black women on the cover. Piece by piece, my backside, my height, my skin, my hair, it all began to make sense. After being neglected in one white space, so many pennies dropped in that bathroom, just by seeing someone who looked like me on the cover. And now, I guess all of those pennies match the amount of pixels it took to present this image to you today. Thank you, @bazaaruk, for allowing me to chose my friend, @yrsadaleyward to interview me and write this beautiful article. Two British Jamaicans collaborating on this was the best thing ever! I’m so proud to be on the front cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year December issue, so that a little me can see it in a shop, on a coffee table, or even a bathroom to give them what I needed in that moment years ago. Here's to you, little Queen.

