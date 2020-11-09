Bossip Video

Jay Jenkins is becoming a different person.

Jeezy sat down to talk to The Breakfast Club this morning and the conversation led to quite a bit of news. First and foremost, part of Jeezy’s evolution is becoming a host and interviewer on his new show called Worth A Conversation on Fox Soul. Jeezy like to drink, Jeezy like to smoke, Jeezy likes to have in-depth conversations with an array of thought-leaders and inspiring people. Could be very interesting.

Also, Jeezy dropped the bomb of bombs when he told Charlamage, Envy, and Yee that he was fully invested in having a Verzuz “celebration” battle with Gucci Mane. The world of hip-hop would have collectively passed out from shock and excitement. Unfortunately, Gucci wasn’t down.

Finally, and maybe most importantly, Jeezy gives everyone an update on his fiancée Jeannie Mai’s health status after news broke that she had been hospitalized with potentially life-threatening epiglottitis.

Press play down bottom to hear more about all of that plus some other tidbits of info about Jeezy’s new podcast and album.

