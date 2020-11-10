Bossip Video

Oh, this series is definitely getting our WiFi bandwidth.

Legendary director Steve McQueen is back with a new work of art entitled Small Axe: A Collection Of Five Films. The anthology stars John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Michael Ward, Malachi Kirby, and several other super talented actors.

In order, the episodes are entitled Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Red, White, and Blue, Alex Wheatle, and Education. Each vignette offers insight into the West Indian culture of London back in the 70s and 80s and tackles each character’s battle with the racism and discrimination that proliferate their lives.

In Boyega’s episode, Red White, and Blue, he plays a pollyannish police officer who believes that he can change the culture of the force from within after his father becomes a victim of their mistreatment. There is a scene where his character finds his police locker vandalized with racist epithets he realizes

You already know how Steve McQueen gives it up and based on this trailer, this is going to be another feather in a hat full of them. Press play below and check it out.