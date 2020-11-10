Bossip Video

Bad Bunny is making his way from the music world over to TV, where he will make his acting debut in season 3 of Narcos: Mexico.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, the reggaeton star will play Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of the Narco Juniors gang, which is being run by Ramon Arellano Felix (Manuel Masalva). A press release describes the gang as being comprised of “rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence.”

Benito first shared the news of his involvement with the Netflix series in an interview with Rolling Stone back in May. At the time, the singer said he had been shooting scenes for the series earlier this year, before the pandemic shut down production completely.

As for Season 3 of the series, it is set in the 1990s, and spotlights the time when globalization and the drug business met head-on. The show will focus on “the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters.” It will also chronicle “a new generation of Mexican kingpins” and a “war” in wich “truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

Since shutting down earlier this year, the series has resumed production in Mexico, but a premiere date hasn’t been set.