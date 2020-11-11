Bossip Video

Popular Instagram baddie Ariana Fletcher checked a photographer yesterday for sharing a photo of her son out with his father’s girlfriend Taina Williams. Apparently, the photo upset the mother because she said her son expressed he doesn’t like the young lady.

G Herbo, the father of the young boy, is in a relationship with Taina, the daughter of Fabolous and Emily B. Taina and Ariana publicly feuded last year after Ari accused Williams of being G Herbo’s “side chick” when they were together.

Fast forward to the present day. A photo of Taina with Ari and Herbo’s 2-year-old son, Yosohn surfaced online, and Ari was quick to check the person for sharing it.

“Sweetie please don’t post my son and another girl, remove this.”

She later added in a tweet that her son says he doesn’t like Taina.

“I don’t want my son in public with her holding him because she told me out her own mouth that Yosohn does not like her. So I don’t want my son uncomfortable.”

A fan wrote to Ari in the comments, suggesting she needed to “let that hurt GO” because if Yosohn was uncomfortable, he would be “screaming crying.” In response, Ari said, “He does when I call her phone to check on my son and she has him he immediately starts crying for me.”

Welp! The mother knows best. What do you think of Ari checking the photographer over the photo? Was it justified?

..Oh and just in case you were wondering what Yosohn looks like, here he is down below! What a cutie!