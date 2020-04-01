Birthday Cakes: A History Of Drama And Bae-ful Moments From Taina Williams’ 22 Years

Taina Williams became quite the newsmaker when she started dating Chicago rapper G Herbo in January of 2019. She was also in the news as Emily B’s baddie daughter. So there’s a lot of celebrity going on in her circle.

If you recall, though, Taina really made mainstream news when it was speculated that she was the reason G Herbo and baby momma Ari broke up. The whole thing played out on Instagram when Ari Fletcher claimed that Herbo left her for Taina. This prompted Herbo to hope on IG to comment: “LOL YALL BUGGIN I BEEN SINGLE B4 YALL EVEN THOUGHT YALL KNEW WHAT WAS GOIN ON YALL GOTTA STOP THIS INTERNET S*** IS FRYING YOUR BRAIN.”

He was essentially letting the world know that he was in fact dating Taina but he didn’t leave Ari for her.

Taina’s mother, Emily B, even hopped in to set the record straight: “Wait what? If anyone understood your situation it was me. I told you that your anger was misplaced. I also told you that I understood you. I have never had a conversation or met Herb in my life till this day. Why on Earth would you tell millions of people that I lied on you? I called you and had a heart-to-heart convo with you. In fact, when I called you she didn’t even know. I told you I walked around with a lot of bitterness and hate in my heart for years but it didn’t hurt them, it only hurt me. Taina doesn’t know you or ever even talked [to] you… so based off an assumption her character has been tarnished. You have never even tried to reach out to her but you run to the internet.”

Since then, the couple has been all over the news and Taina has been putting the drama behind her, glowing up instead. Now that she’s 22, her momma decided to share this banging bawdy pic.

“Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake 🎂🎉 Happy 22nd birthday to meeee grateful for another year 🎀

#quarantinebirthday”

This is quite the glow up. Let’s hit the flip and see more…