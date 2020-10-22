Bossip Video

More babies abound for the Bustamante-Jackson-William crew?

Emily B recently welcomed her and Fabolous’ baby girl, Journey Isabella, but could the newborn have an aunt or uncle on the way? That’s what fans believe.

Taina pregnant 👀 — Izabel Zambrano (@IzabelZambrano) October 21, 2020

Rumors are swirling around the internet that Taina Williams, Emily B’s 22-year-old daughter, is pregnant by her boyfriend G Herbo. The rumor started after a friend accidently caught Taina on her IG camera, posting her on their Instagram stories as she was looking at her phone. What people noticed was Taina’s stomach poking out. Fans think this was enough of a hint to assume she might be pregnant.

A few weeks ago, Taina hosted an extravagant party for her boyfriend G-Herbo, 24, buying him a high-end Trackhawk Jeep. In his caption, fans thought Herbo was hinting Taina was pregnant by writing,

MY GIFT GOT ME A GIFT THAT CAME WITH A GIFT🥴🔥 DON’T LET THAT GO OVER YO HEAD! SHE’S THE GIFT🤐

G Herbo is already a father, sharing a son with Instagram influencer Ariana Fletcher.

Does Taina look pregnant to you?