2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

A bevy of celebs embarked on Santa Monica, California this weekend for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. This year’s ceremony that included mandatory COVID-19 testing and social distancing amongst attendees highlighted top artists across music, movies, TV, and pop culture as picked by fans who cast over one billion votes this year.

E! People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon Honoree Tracee Ellis Ross was seen on the scene looking stylish in a tailored brown suit…

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

before switching into an exclusive Alexander McQueen gown while clutching her coveted trophy.

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tiffany Haddish who was nominated for Female Movie Star of 2020, was also on hand looking flirty in Prabal Gurung.

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

The comedienne presented Tyler Perry with his People’s Champion award and gushed to E! about her relationship with the megastar who taught her how to be financially savvy.

“He taught me how to invest in property how you can borrow money—use somebody else money to make your money grow, pay them back, turn around, do it one more time and, yeah, can’t really explain it right now,” she shared. “Took him 45 minutes to explain to me and two more times, but once he taught me that, I have learned how to make my finances grow I’ll never be homeless again, never. Never.”

For this reason, Tiffany described Tyler as; “instrumental to my career.”

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Backstage

Source: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / Getty

 

Fellow comedienne Leslie Jones was also seen on the scene rocking a stylish customized Christian Siriano suit bearing the name of police brutality victims.

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

J. Lo who took home the People’s Icon Award during the ceremony for her accomplishments as a singer, actress, and dancer, also wore Christian Siriano and a high ponytail created by hairstylist Chris Appleton.

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

 

Other E! People’s Choice Awards attendees included E!’s “Nightly Pop” host Nina Parker...

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

singer Bebe Rexha…

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

 

and Demi Lovato who hosted the ceremony.

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

 

What do YOU think about the fashion at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards—are YOU feeling these get-ups???

People's Choice Awards

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

