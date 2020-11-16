Bossip Video

Never mind that loser in the White House, listen to the adults in the room.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the leaders of the United States of America, addressed the nation after meeting with experts, real ones, about the state of the country’s economy in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many cities are preparing to go back into the same level of shut-down that they were in back in March and April because positive cases are rising in almost every single state.

Unfortunately, we have two people who are dedicated to providing aid to Americans who need it, but they won’t take hold of the levers of the federal government until January 20, 2021. That’s a long time from now when it comes to people losing not only their health but their livelihood as businesses close their doors. People need help and they need it right now.

Members of some of the most powerful companies and labor unions in the world sat with Biden and Harris to agree upon the things that are needed in order to keep our economy afloat while we also fighting our common invisible enemy.

Press play below and take in the message.