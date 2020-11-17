Bossip Video

North and Chi Chi are getting their coins up!

Kim Kardashian West has recruited daughters North West and Chicago for her latest SKIMS campaign.

This week Kim announced she is launching her first SKIMS collection for kids and the promotional campaign for the new collection includes seven-year-old North and 22-month-old Chicago modeling the line.

The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS! Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS – 5X, and children’s sizes 2T – 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/JKKq2Y9lE7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2020

Launching on Thursday, November 19, 2020, the Cozy collection for kids and teens will include robes, pants, shorts, and tank tops in five colors. New styles for adults will also drop the same day. It’s the perfect opportunity for a great Mommy and mini moment.

Preview the full collection now and join the waitlist to receive early access to shop. https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd pic.twitter.com/TiUlmoR6dw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2020

We’re loving the gray colorway North and Kim wear for the campaign. It’s pretty cool too that we get to see a more fun side of Kim with these poses. We searched high and low for the precious images of Chicago, who wears a cream outfit in the photo with Kim who is holding her in her arms for the picture.

NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS! Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS – 5X, and children’s sizes 2T – 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/6DbIenundc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2020

North looks pretty comfortable in front of the camera, which makes sense since she has had tons of previous experience covering magazines, walking in runway shows, and even performing at Kanye’s most recent YEEZY fashion show.