Bossip Video

Last week, Young Jeezy revealed that he wanted to do a Verzuz battle, going on to say he originally wanted to face Gucci Mane. He told Swizz Beatz and Timberland to reach out and see if they could make it happen, but unfortunately, they had to inform him Gucci Mane “respectfully” declined. Jeezy kept it moving and instead set his battle with another Atlanta legend, T.I., ahead of his album release.

Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GuccimaneVsWhoever 💨💨 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 29, 2020

There’s a good reason as to why Gucci wouldn’t be interested in the battle. The two collaborated early on in their career when they teamed up together for “So Icy” in 2005, but things went sour after Jeezy complained he wasn’t properly compensated for the hit song. That’s when the historic beef began to ignite.

For years, Gucci claimed Jeezy set him up and sent someone to kill him following an incident that occurred in 2005 when four men broke into his friend’s house that he was visiting at the time and tried to assault him. La Flare shot and killed one of Jeezy’s affiliates by the name of Pookie Loc, a rapper who was later revealed to be signed to Jeezy’s label Corporate Thugz Entertainment, although the Snowman denied any involvement.

Jeezy also went on to rap about Pookie Loc’s murder and denied that he sent him Gucci’s way.

“Rest in peace to Pookie Loc, blame it on me never snitching/ Lord knows I ain’t send the homie on no dummy mission,” Jeezy rapped on “Forgive Me.”

Gucci ended up being acquitted nine months later, claiming he acted in self-defense.

The “Lemonade” rapper has never been one to hold his tongue. This weekend, we learned hell might just freeze over after Gucci announced he would now be apart of the Verzuz battle and is replacing T.I. last minute.

Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline 🥶 nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/L7tKXRILRk — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2020

Almost all of the internet didn’t believe this was true due to the past history and Gucci posting the flyer first with shade. Now, the event has been confirmed and Gucci is in full bully mode. The “Boogieman” posted a meme on Instagram referencing him murdering Jeezy’s friend with lyrics from his diss track “The Truth.”

You can see the meme below and pray this battle still happens at this point.

The battle begins tomorrow at 8pm EST. You can watch live on Apple Music or Instagram. Who do you think is going to win this battle? This is going to be one historic night for sure!