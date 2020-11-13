Bossip Video

Jeezy is giving an update on Jeannie Mai’s health after she underwent surgery for epiglottitis, a life-threatening inflammatory illness.

This week, the rapper joined his fiancé’s co-hosts on The Real, where he admitted that it’s been difficult to get Jeannie to slow down. But luckily, she’s doing well.

“I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support,” Jeezy said. “She’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well.”

The Atlanta legend went on to explain that an abscess blocking her airway is what led to her emergency hospitalization and ultimately forced her cut her time on Dancing with the Stars short.

“She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good,” Jeezy explained. “It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room … they found something, but they didn’t know.” “So we actually went to another doctor,” he continued. “The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, ‘You’re done with Dancing with the Stars, you’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.’”

Check out a clip from Jeezy’s interview down below: