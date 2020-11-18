TABRIAHIVE!

It’s only been a few weeks since Tabria Majors blew up Blue Ivy’s internet with her iconic Beyoncé tribute that snatched all sorts of edges while launching the stunning full-figured supermodel into mainstream stardom.

Once the dazzling 10-minute #Beylloween tribute went viral with over 2 million views, it was only a matter of time before we heard from Bey who responded by sending Tabria an exclusive IVY PARK DRIP 2 Black Pack that she revealed on her Instagram page.

“@weareivypark Drip 2 Black Pack in full effect! she gushed in the caption. I love this collection so much and love that it’s size inclusive! Everything fits so well, the garments are great quality, and the black drip is so sleek 💁🏽‍♀️ Thank you so much @weareivypark @beyonce @yvettenoelschure I’m dropping an extended version of this vid and review later this week 👀 But for reference I’m wearing 2X bottoms and 1X tops. Measurements are 46” 36” 54” Stay thick and smiling!!!

This special delivery marked the latest high-profile shipment from Bey to a bevy of beloved celebs including Mariah, Kerry Washington, Mo’Nique and 21 Savage to name a few.

“BEYONCÉ YOU DID THAT❤️ Hey my beautiful PLUS/FULL SISTERS. Our sister Beyoncé was thoughtful & considerate when she did for US. Thank you @beyonce 🥰p.s. @dwightholtjr my baby, you are so special and an incredible young man. Your directorial debut was AMAZING.”

For weeks, fans have swooned over the hot ticket collection that’s as functional (and high-quality) as it is fashionable with impressively inclusive sizing from 3X’S to 4XL in several styles.

Have you joined the TabriaHive yet?