Bossip Video

Ladies and gentlemen, step right up to the circus.

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson is still catching strays over his legal case against Kim Alexander, the “model” who claimed he fathered her son. If y’all lost track, Tristan has been trying to get a default judgment against Kimberly in the lawsuit he brought against her where he accuses her of defaming him by lying about him fathering her son.

According to The Blast reports, Alexander has continued to drag Thompson online this week, recently opening up her IG stories for questions that included inquiries about her legal issues with Tristan. Alexander hasn’t filed an official response to Thompson’s lawsuit but told her followers she failed to respond to the deadline because she was hospitalized.

“The judge will see I was in the hospital for 5 days, that’s why I missed court but I canceled it myself due to my procedure clown, I’ll be there tomorrow to file some paperwork,” Alexander wrote.

One of the questions Alexander shared from a follower read, “Why your BD so goofy? with a bunch of crying emojis.” She replied, “He aggy asf friend” with the crying emoji.

Another user questioned, “What’s the hold up with Tristan getting tested again??

Alexander’s response was, “He’s trying to sue me for defamation to stop it.”

Yet another follower asked, “Why you don’t travel to Jamaica and test his dad?”

Kimberly responded, “Hmm haven’t thought of that.”

Kimberly says Tristan refuses to take another test since the first one came back showing he wasn’t the dad.

Kim posted a photo of her son back in July for his 5th birthday

Alexander also addressed Larsa Pippen’s recent claims she was seeing Tristan before he met Khloe.

A follower wrote, “Larsa Pippen thou” with a tea emoji.

Kimberly said, “Sad but we all know who had him first and it wasn’t me” with the crying emoji.

We’re not sure what kind of “procedure” Kimberly had while she was in the hospital, but she needs to come on with the lawsuit response because judges don’t play around with those default judgments! Mind you, Tristan hasn’t been shy at all about detailing the alleged damage Kimberly has caused to his career and social life. How many millions do you think that might be?

You can see some of Kim’s IG stories at The Blast.