Bossip Video

Peacock is gearing up to finally release their long-awaited Saved By The Bell reboot. Details around the project have been kept secret for the longest, but recently, we got a full look into what to expect. The entire cast (minus Dustin Diamond) is set to return in full-time roles and also some limited roles.

The show takes us back to Bayside High with Slayter and Jesse working at the school full-time. Zack Morris used to run the halls of Bayside High, but now, he is the governor of California and will pop in for some appearances here and there. Lisa Turtle is doing the same as an accomplished designer; If you remember, she always talked about being a designer/stylist throughout the entire original series and that dream came true.

The reboot will also feature a new class of fresh high schoolers to star in the show–plus, they will also get a fresh new theme song courtesy of Lil Yachty. Yachty being the self-proclaimed king of the youth makes him perfect for the task. Especially with the original theme being very outdated, it was time for a remix for the special occasion. You can listen to his remix below.

The “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper is also set to live stream his very first virtual concert on Thursday, titled Lil Yachty Presents: The Night Is Young, where he will be performing some of his favorite songs and inviting some special guests to come along for the ride. Yachty said he will be dropping some exclusive merch for fans that tune in. Catch his live stream at 9:30 PM EST HERE.