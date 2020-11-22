Baby on the track!

WELP, it’s official: Summer Walker is pregnant and posted the reveal on Instagram just weeks after strongly denying rumors that she’s expecting a child with on-again/off-again forever bae London on Da Track.

The 24-year-old mommy-to-be was all smiles as she showed off her adorable baby bump in a viral photo that garnered over a million Likes in only a few hours.

Conveniently, Summer turned off the comments on the post.

This comes months after a ridiculous mini-controversy where she called parents “weird” for feeding their babies formula and baby food.

“Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s**t,” she posted on her IG stories. Throw some real fruit / veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause [people] kept saying it’s too expensive.”

But wait, there’s more:

“A pear 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don’t understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1pear 43 cent, Meal 2 apple 74 cent, Meal 3 peas 50 cent, $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it’s cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks.”

Now, we know Summer is an eccentric space cadet but this was a bit much from the outspoken chart-topper who sparked all sorts of messy shenanigans across social media.

This also explains the fruit/plant/pear/leaf jokes that exploded onto Twitter after her announcement that shocked absolutely no one following her endless entanglement with London and his harem of messy baby mamas.

What baby names should Summer add to her list? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over her pregnancy announcement on the flip.