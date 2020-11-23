Bossip Video

Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Tyler Perry has always been vocal about his journey en route to the blessings everyone sees him living with now.

The multi-hyphenate has always been about his people and showing them anything is possible. His infamous speech about building his own table has already come full circle as he now owns his own studio, Tyler Perry Studios, where he films all of his BET+ shows and movies. Plus, it’s the only Black-owned studio and the land is on a former confederate base in Atlanta, Georgia, making the whole thing that much more meaningful.

With 2020 being a difficult year for many, Tyler has opened his doors to give back to the community and according to TMZ, thousands showed up.

Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta became the site of incredibly long lines of cars Sunday morning as folks came from all over to jump on the food drive giveaway the studio dubbed TPSGiving … which aimed to feed 5,000 families. TP and co. promised to offer up nonperishables as well as gift cards to the first 5,000 families to pull up to their grounds … and the people heard them loud and clear, because the cars started arriving as early as Saturday afternoon, and only grew bigger going into Sunday — with the drive going from 8 AM ET to noon.

According to CNN, the food was gone within 2 hours.

Perry has been known for his charitable endeavors. Over the summer, the film and production mogul gave away $1000 Kroger Gift cards to families in need. Last year he also picked up the tab for people’s Christmas layaways.

The “Madea” actor continues to expand his mega production company by employing hundreds of workers despite the movie business being shut down and, all while following strict social distancing guidelines and frequent testing

It’s safe to say Tyler is leading by example and blessing the same area he used to walk around wondering where his next meal would come from. A true icon in Atlanta.