Earlier this year on The Big Facts Podcast, 21 Savage opened up briefly about his immigration status and how the case really helped him to look at this life with clarity.

The “Bank Account” rapper still can’t leave the United States because of his immigration status. During his appearance on the podcast, he spoke about the difficult process and his Savage Mode II mixtape alongside Metro Boomin’. 21 also spoke about his mother not being able to get a driver’s license when he was a kid and whenever she drove, he expressed that his mother became fearful of being pulled over. The immigration status makes transportation hard, especially seeing family overseas during a time of mourning.

According to Hip Hop-N-More, Savage’s younger brother was recently murdered in the UK after being stabbed to death. His brother, whose name was Terrell Davis was 27-years-old at the time of his passing.

Police responded to a stabbing in Lambeth, London, and declared a 27-year-old man dead at the scene. Authorities did not identify the name of the victim, but several of his family members have confirmed that he was the victim. Terrell Davis, who was a drill rapper known as TM1way, was shopping for his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend, who suddenly attacked and stabbed him, a family source said. The incident took place at the Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton on Sunday night. TM1way and 21 have the same father, Kevin Emmons.

21 took to Instagram to pay tribute to his brother, which you can view below.

According to The Fader, 21 Savage lost another brother years back by the name of Quantivayus “Tayman” Joseph after he was shot to death in a drug deal gone wrong.

Prayers up For 21 Savage and his entire family.