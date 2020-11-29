Bossip Video

Summer Walker is clearly “Over It” with her baby daddy and the pregnant songstress is putting him on blast.

The singer took to her IG story to make disparaging comments about Black men being deadbeats and cited her grandfather, father, and the father of the child she’s carrying, London On Da Track, as examples.

“I should really out this bum ass n*gga @londonondatrack,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday (Nov. 27). “I could really f*ck up life… lol but… I’m not. For now. lol for now ima just take my L,” “Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. My grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n*gga lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n*gga still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad. But at least I can afford to take care of my child. “But that’s how it goes when everybody spiritually and mentally undeveloped. idk wtf I was thinking. Well I guess I’ll just put it all in an album, collect my millions and be on my marry way.”

Fans at first took Summer’s comments as another rant aimed at London in their toxic on-again-off-again relationship, but it spurned into someone further especially when she brought up the producer’s multiple baby mamas and alleged that he didn’t want to see his children.

She also said that she reached out to London’s baby mamas, but they were “bitter” and “hated her.”

“everyone ghetto. It was all so ghetto. I tried to get him to spend time with his other kids as much as I could. He ain’t want to cause he selfish.” “I tried to get his baby mamas to let him see the kids, they didn’t want to cause they was bitter &hated me for no reason. I tried to get everybody to just get the f***k along like one big happy family and instead everyone just s*** on me. now I just have the s***t end of the stick cause all these mf’s is GHETTO.”

London himself has responded to Summer’s rant and he’s urging her to control herself.

“First: control your emotions,” wrote the producer.

That’s not all, however.

Two of London’s baby mamas, one of which exposed Summer’s pregnancy before she could, have also entered the chat.

