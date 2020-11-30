Looks like Boo Boo the Foolville is moving to Beantown.
With the Thanksgiving holiday last week, you might have missed the news that Tristan Thompson has been traded to the Boston Celtics. Obviously that would put him and Khloé even further apart, since he previously was splitting time between Cleveland and L.A. But according to US Weekly reports Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is stronger than ever and the couple plan to move together to Boston while also keeping a residence together in Los Angeles.
“Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and [their daughter] True.”
The insider adds, “All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”
Sheesh — Tristan must be pouring it on THICK… This man cheated on Khloe multiple times — and with people inside her family’s close circle at that, but he’s still a “good guy”? Would you feel the same way about your sister’s man if he publicly embarrassed her like this?
Cuz Kim was on Twitter celebrating Tristan’s good news like she didn’t just drag him last year…
We also just have to note that not everyone is excited about Thompson and Kardashian coming to Boston.
Do y’all really think there is a curse?
And in related Tristan Thompson news — the baller just officially became a U.S. citizen last week.
For those who didn’t know already, Thompson hails from Ontario, Canada.
Congrats to Tristan on his citizenship and trade and best of luck to his boo
boo Khloe.
