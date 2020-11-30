Bossip Video

Summer Walker isn’t completely “Over It” when it comes to her London On Da Track debacle.

As previously reported the pregnant songstress took to her IG story to make disparaging comments about Black men being deadbeats and cited her grandfather, father, and the father of her gestating child, London On Da Track, as examples.

That prompted London to demand that she “control her emotions” and also caused two of his three baby mamas to shade the songstress and one of them to tell her to “keep whoever’s nose she’s rocking” out of their business.

Now Summer’s firing back and telling fans that she felt the need to defend herself from the women after constant disrespect.

When a fan alleged that Summer took London back after cheating on her and accused the signer of disrespecting the mothers of his children, Summer shut the fan down expeditiously.

“YOU disrespected his BMS and took him back after he cheated on you. Why are you trying to act surprised?” commented the fan on Summer’s @GalactaWhore page.

“1st, if that n*** ever cheated on me I ain’t never found out & damn this perspective is so annoying,” responded Summer.” I never disrespected his baby mamas, I don’t even be thinking bout them. I retaliated cause I ain’t no hoe. Ain’t nobody bout to keep being nice trying sing kumbaya big happy family when they keep constantly disrespecting me. I’m going to curse you out every time. Lol, who raised y’all to just let MFs talk you crazy time after time and you never say s*** back?”

Prior to Summer’s latest back and forth with the women, one of them; Eboni Ivorii, outed the singer’s pregnancy, before she could share the big news. They also previously battled in DMs shared by Eboni and in them, the singer allegedly threatened to fight her.

“I kinda feel sorry for Paris [Eboni’s daughter with London On Da Track] at this point. […] Don’t say s*** else to me or we can just fight.”

Another baby mama, Erica Racine, was also allegedly DM’d by Summer, this time in a group thread with Eboni. Eboni shared a screenshot from the thread that showed Summer asking the two women why they’re “so obsessed with her.”

“On a serious note why y’all so obsessed with me this s***is really weird..,” Summer allegedly wrote. “By the look of y’all finances it seems like y’all should have a lot more to be worried about than little ol me? Y’all gone be bitter for life? Lmao”

What. A. Mess.

What do YOU think about the latest Summer Walker Vs. London On Da Track’s baby’s mamas drama?